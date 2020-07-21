10350 Marcus Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile, hardwood and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances, rich, wood cabinets and a breakfast window. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a large patio and amazingly landscaped lawn, perfect for entertaining and cooking out.