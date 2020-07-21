All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

10350 Marcus Avenue

10350 Marcus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10350 Marcus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
This stunning home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile, hardwood and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances, rich, wood cabinets and a breakfast window. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a large patio and amazingly landscaped lawn, perfect for entertaining and cooking out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 Marcus Avenue have any available units?
10350 Marcus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10350 Marcus Avenue have?
Some of 10350 Marcus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 Marcus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10350 Marcus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 Marcus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10350 Marcus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10350 Marcus Avenue offer parking?
No, 10350 Marcus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10350 Marcus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10350 Marcus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 Marcus Avenue have a pool?
No, 10350 Marcus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10350 Marcus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10350 Marcus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 Marcus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10350 Marcus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
