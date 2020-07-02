All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10344 Newhome Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10344 Newhome Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

10344 Newhome Avenue

10344 Newhome Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10344 Newhome Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious two story home is located on one of the best streets in Sunland. There is a large kitchen open to the family room looking out to a pool in the backyard. There are two bedrooms downstairs as well as a full bathroom. The secondary bathrooms have been tastefully updated. The upstairs oversized master bedroom and secondary bedroom have access to a nice patio area with views towards the mountains. Come see why this is the place to call home. Contact the listing agent Scott Thompson at 661-373-5636 to schedule a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10344 Newhome Avenue have any available units?
10344 Newhome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10344 Newhome Avenue have?
Some of 10344 Newhome Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10344 Newhome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10344 Newhome Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10344 Newhome Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10344 Newhome Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10344 Newhome Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10344 Newhome Avenue offers parking.
Does 10344 Newhome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10344 Newhome Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10344 Newhome Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10344 Newhome Avenue has a pool.
Does 10344 Newhome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10344 Newhome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10344 Newhome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10344 Newhome Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College