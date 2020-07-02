10344 Newhome Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040 Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious two story home is located on one of the best streets in Sunland. There is a large kitchen open to the family room looking out to a pool in the backyard. There are two bedrooms downstairs as well as a full bathroom. The secondary bathrooms have been tastefully updated. The upstairs oversized master bedroom and secondary bedroom have access to a nice patio area with views towards the mountains. Come see why this is the place to call home. Contact the listing agent Scott Thompson at 661-373-5636 to schedule a private showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10344 Newhome Avenue have any available units?
10344 Newhome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.