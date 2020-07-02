10344 Newhome Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spacious two story home is located on one of the best streets in Sunland. There is a large kitchen open to the family room looking out to a pool in the backyard. There are two bedrooms downstairs as well as a full bathroom. The secondary bathrooms have been tastefully updated. The upstairs oversized master bedroom and secondary bedroom have access to a nice patio area with views towards the mountains. Come see why this is the place to call home. Contact the listing agent Scott Thompson at 661-373-5636 to schedule a private showing today.