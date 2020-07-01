10329 Plainview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large private home with lots of original charm located in a quiet area of Tujunga. Wood floors in main living room, dining room and hallways. Remodeled kitchen with Eat in breakfast nook, quartz counter tops and new cabinets. Laundry room with additional storage is off of the kitchen. New carpeted bedrooms with large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Master bath has a built in jacuzzi tub. Private fenced in yard for security. You don’t want to miss this one, priced low for a quick move in. 12 Month lease requested but will consider a 24 Month lease. Pets under 25 lbs will be considered with additional deposit.