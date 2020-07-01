All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10329 Plainview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10329 Plainview Avenue
Last updated January 20 2020 at 7:15 PM

10329 Plainview Avenue

10329 Plainview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10329 Plainview Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large private home with lots of original charm located in a quiet area of Tujunga. Wood floors in main living room, dining room and hallways. Remodeled kitchen with Eat in breakfast nook, quartz counter tops and new cabinets. Laundry room with additional storage is off of the kitchen. New carpeted bedrooms with large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Master bath has a built in jacuzzi tub. Private fenced in yard for security. You don’t want to miss this one, priced low for a quick move in. 12 Month lease requested but will consider a 24 Month lease. Pets under 25 lbs will be considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10329 Plainview Avenue have any available units?
10329 Plainview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10329 Plainview Avenue have?
Some of 10329 Plainview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10329 Plainview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10329 Plainview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10329 Plainview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10329 Plainview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10329 Plainview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10329 Plainview Avenue offers parking.
Does 10329 Plainview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10329 Plainview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10329 Plainview Avenue have a pool?
No, 10329 Plainview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10329 Plainview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10329 Plainview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10329 Plainview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10329 Plainview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College