10316 Almayo Ave Apt. 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful APT in Rancho Park/Century City/West LA - Property Id: 279639



Charming 2 bed and 1 bathroom in a lovely neighborhood centrally located near Century City and UCLA/Westwood. Only a couple blocks to Rancho Park and the Golf Course perfect for a daily walk. This unit is newly remodeled with a new bathroom and all new appliances in the kitchen plus beautiful quartz counters. FREE laundry available for all four units on the property. One garage space with some storage. There is a NO pet policy. 1 year lease. Safe neighborhood and friendly neighbors. Available for viewing almost everyday.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279639

Property Id 279639



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5782580)