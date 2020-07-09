All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

10316 Almayo Ave Apt. 1

10316 Almayo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Almayo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful APT in Rancho Park/Century City/West LA - Property Id: 279639

Charming 2 bed and 1 bathroom in a lovely neighborhood centrally located near Century City and UCLA/Westwood. Only a couple blocks to Rancho Park and the Golf Course perfect for a daily walk. This unit is newly remodeled with a new bathroom and all new appliances in the kitchen plus beautiful quartz counters. FREE laundry available for all four units on the property. One garage space with some storage. There is a NO pet policy. 1 year lease. Safe neighborhood and friendly neighbors. Available for viewing almost everyday.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279639
Property Id 279639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

