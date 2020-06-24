All apartments in Los Angeles
10305 ALMAYO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10305 ALMAYO Avenue

10305 W Almayo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10305 W Almayo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Century City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
A truly remarkable and one of kind FURNISHED Penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, office & family room. Originally built for the developer use, this lavish dwelling is a combination of two condos in one. The sense of privacy is felt as soon you enter the secure gated foyer. Once inside, luxury high end finishes are noticed throughout. There are warm wood floors in living quarters, a dual sided gas fireplace and French doors out to stone balcony.. The epicurean kitchen is complete with custom cabinetry, stone counters, center island with sink and breakfast bar, a Sub-zero fridge & Miele ovens. The large kitchen includes a breakfast area & adjacent family room. En-suite bedrooms are winged for privacy, with walk in closets and elaborate baths. The 3rd bedroom you will find a well-equipped fitness room. This home is highlighted by a exclusive roof deck w/ full kitchen perfect for entertaining to take in the gorgeous views. Residence includes a secluded garage with room for 4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue have any available units?
10305 ALMAYO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue have?
Some of 10305 ALMAYO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 ALMAYO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10305 ALMAYO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 ALMAYO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10305 ALMAYO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10305 ALMAYO Avenue offers parking.
Does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10305 ALMAYO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue have a pool?
No, 10305 ALMAYO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10305 ALMAYO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 ALMAYO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 ALMAYO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
