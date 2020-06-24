10305 ALMAYO Avenue

Amenities

A truly remarkable and one of kind FURNISHED Penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, office & family room. Originally built for the developer use, this lavish dwelling is a combination of two condos in one. The sense of privacy is felt as soon you enter the secure gated foyer. Once inside, luxury high end finishes are noticed throughout. There are warm wood floors in living quarters, a dual sided gas fireplace and French doors out to stone balcony.. The epicurean kitchen is complete with custom cabinetry, stone counters, center island with sink and breakfast bar, a Sub-zero fridge & Miele ovens. The large kitchen includes a breakfast area & adjacent family room. En-suite bedrooms are winged for privacy, with walk in closets and elaborate baths. The 3rd bedroom you will find a well-equipped fitness room. This home is highlighted by a exclusive roof deck w/ full kitchen perfect for entertaining to take in the gorgeous views. Residence includes a secluded garage with room for 4 cars.