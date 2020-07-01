1030 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Modern finishes are functional and sophisticated throughout this fully remodeled three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse apartment. Grey floors and neutral walls juxtapose sleek, brand new appliances and hardware within almost 1,500 square feet of living space. The open, spacious living area offers a fireplace, 20-foot ceilings and sliding doors that lead to one of three balconies. Two master suites boast en-suite full baths with a rain-shower-style head and a designer, backlit mirror. First-floor master features a small balcony; upstairs loft-like master leads to the unit's 400+ sq-ft private rooftop perfect for a scenic lounge area. Take a five-minute stroll to Beverly Hills, walk the pup to La Cienega Park. The rarest find: modern, remodeled, gated parking beneath for 2 cars, multiple outdoor spaces, natural light, in-unit laundry, coat/storage closets, fireplace, walk-in closets - tastefully combined in one home on a serene, residential street. Physical address 1034 S. Shenandoah. Schedule a showing and apply today at http://bit.ly/shenandoah8