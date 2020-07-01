All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1030 South SHENANDOAH Street

1030 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

1030 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Modern finishes are functional and sophisticated throughout this fully remodeled three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse apartment. Grey floors and neutral walls juxtapose sleek, brand new appliances and hardware within almost 1,500 square feet of living space. The open, spacious living area offers a fireplace, 20-foot ceilings and sliding doors that lead to one of three balconies. Two master suites boast en-suite full baths with a rain-shower-style head and a designer, backlit mirror. First-floor master features a small balcony; upstairs loft-like master leads to the unit's 400+ sq-ft private rooftop perfect for a scenic lounge area. Take a five-minute stroll to Beverly Hills, walk the pup to La Cienega Park. The rarest find: modern, remodeled, gated parking beneath for 2 cars, multiple outdoor spaces, natural light, in-unit laundry, coat/storage closets, fireplace, walk-in closets - tastefully combined in one home on a serene, residential street. Physical address 1034 S. Shenandoah. Schedule a showing and apply today at http://bit.ly/shenandoah8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
1030 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.

