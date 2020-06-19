1024 CORONADO Terrace.

Amenities

1920's character Spanish duplex in prime Silver Lake. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, almost 1800 square feet. Views for days from the huge living room with tall, barrel ceilings and working Batchelder fireplace. Stain glass windows in the formal dining room. Entertainment kitchen with O'Keefe & Merritt stove, island, cabinets galore, skylight and peek-a-boo views of Downtown LA. Laundry/utility room with W/D and powder room. Good-sized bedrooms tucked away from the public spaces. Large bathroom with original colorful tile, wood windows and deep tub. Private balcony and great front outdoor space for morning coffee and warm LA evenings. Quiet neighborhood yet close to everything in Silver Lake and Echo Park. Street parking. Cats OK.