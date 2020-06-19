All apartments in Los Angeles
1024 CORONADO Terrace.
1024 CORONADO Terrace

1024 Coronado Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Coronado Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1920's character Spanish duplex in prime Silver Lake. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, almost 1800 square feet. Views for days from the huge living room with tall, barrel ceilings and working Batchelder fireplace. Stain glass windows in the formal dining room. Entertainment kitchen with O'Keefe & Merritt stove, island, cabinets galore, skylight and peek-a-boo views of Downtown LA. Laundry/utility room with W/D and powder room. Good-sized bedrooms tucked away from the public spaces. Large bathroom with original colorful tile, wood windows and deep tub. Private balcony and great front outdoor space for morning coffee and warm LA evenings. Quiet neighborhood yet close to everything in Silver Lake and Echo Park. Street parking. Cats OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1024 CORONADO Terrace have any available units?
1024 CORONADO Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 CORONADO Terrace have?
Some of 1024 CORONADO Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 CORONADO Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1024 CORONADO Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 CORONADO Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 CORONADO Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1024 CORONADO Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1024 CORONADO Terrace offers parking.
Does 1024 CORONADO Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 CORONADO Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 CORONADO Terrace have a pool?
No, 1024 CORONADO Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1024 CORONADO Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1024 CORONADO Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 CORONADO Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 CORONADO Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

