Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b024ff40f6 ----

10234 Silverton Ave. #3 Tujunga, CA 91042

? 2 bedrooms Tandem (see attached floor plan)

? 1 assigned covered parking

? Laundry on-site

? 7 unit building

? Bedrooms are tandem

? Stove and Microwave

? Ground floor unit

? Plenty of closet space



$1625.00 Rent/ $1800.00 Security deposit with 1 year lease

Landlord pays water. Renters Insurance is required during tenancy Sorry, no pets, no smoking and good credit, please. For more information, schedule a viewing or download application, please visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com

This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.

Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.

Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management.

Rossmoyne Property Management at 818-242-5778

Cal DRE 00659141