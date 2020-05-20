All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10234 Silverton Ave

10234 N Silverton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10234 N Silverton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b024ff40f6 ----
10234 Silverton Ave. #3 Tujunga, CA 91042
? 2 bedrooms Tandem (see attached floor plan)
? 1 assigned covered parking
? Laundry on-site
? 7 unit building
? Bedrooms are tandem
? Stove and Microwave
? Ground floor unit
? Plenty of closet space

$1625.00 Rent/ $1800.00 Security deposit with 1 year lease
Landlord pays water. Renters Insurance is required during tenancy Sorry, no pets, no smoking and good credit, please. For more information, schedule a viewing or download application, please visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com
This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.
Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.
Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management.
Rossmoyne Property Management at 818-242-5778
Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10234 Silverton Ave have any available units?
10234 Silverton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10234 Silverton Ave have?
Some of 10234 Silverton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10234 Silverton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10234 Silverton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10234 Silverton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10234 Silverton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10234 Silverton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10234 Silverton Ave offers parking.
Does 10234 Silverton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10234 Silverton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10234 Silverton Ave have a pool?
No, 10234 Silverton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10234 Silverton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10234 Silverton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10234 Silverton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10234 Silverton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
