10225 Lurline Avenue

Charming Townhome in a most desirable area of Chatsworth close to Shopping,Train Station,Freeways & Schools.With an open floor plan,main floor offers an expansive living room with a fire place for those cozy evenings,Well equipped kitchen that opens to the living room and the dining area.Main floor has a powder room and a laundry room as well.Home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor with two bath.Large master bedroom has an attached bath.There is a full hallway bathroom too on the second floor along with two well appointed bedrooms.Large private patio is located between the two car garage and the living room.There is a community pool and a club house.