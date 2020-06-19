All apartments in Los Angeles
10225 Lurline Avenue

10225 Lurline Avenue · (818) 554-5050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10225 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming Townhome in a most desirable area of Chatsworth close to Shopping,Train Station,Freeways & Schools.With an open floor plan,main floor offers an expansive living room with a fire place for those cozy evenings,Well equipped kitchen that opens to the living room and the dining area.Main floor has a powder room and a laundry room as well.Home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms on the second floor with two bath.Large master bedroom has an attached bath.There is a full hallway bathroom too on the second floor along with two well appointed bedrooms.Large private patio is located between the two car garage and the living room.There is a community pool and a club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Lurline Avenue have any available units?
10225 Lurline Avenue has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Lurline Avenue have?
Some of 10225 Lurline Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Lurline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Lurline Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Lurline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10225 Lurline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10225 Lurline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10225 Lurline Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10225 Lurline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 Lurline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Lurline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10225 Lurline Avenue has a pool.
Does 10225 Lurline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10225 Lurline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Lurline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10225 Lurline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
