Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

10215 W Stagg Street

10215 Stagg Street · No Longer Available
Location

10215 Stagg Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
car charging
carport
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Newer construction built in 2017 this 2 bed room with 2 full bath home has it all! Welcome to an open living room with high ceilings and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open kitchen with ample cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring, built-in dishwasher and hood vent. Master bed room with full bath. Both baths have granite counters and shower stalls. Other features include: Laundry room, central a/c and heat, copper plumbing throughout, tank-less water heater, fire sprinkler system, Carport with electric car charging station. Centrally located to Frwy's, entertainment, dining, Burbank airport, Metrolink and bus stations. Call Gonzalo at 818-974-1293 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 W Stagg Street have any available units?
10215 W Stagg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 W Stagg Street have?
Some of 10215 W Stagg Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 W Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
10215 W Stagg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 W Stagg Street pet-friendly?
No, 10215 W Stagg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10215 W Stagg Street offer parking?
Yes, 10215 W Stagg Street does offer parking.
Does 10215 W Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 W Stagg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 W Stagg Street have a pool?
No, 10215 W Stagg Street does not have a pool.
Does 10215 W Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 10215 W Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 W Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 W Stagg Street has units with dishwashers.
