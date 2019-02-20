10215 W Stagg Street

Amenities

Newer construction built in 2017 this 2 bed room with 2 full bath home has it all! Welcome to an open living room with high ceilings and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open kitchen with ample cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring, built-in dishwasher and hood vent. Master bed room with full bath. Both baths have granite counters and shower stalls. Other features include: Laundry room, central a/c and heat, copper plumbing throughout, tank-less water heater, fire sprinkler system, Carport with electric car charging station. Centrally located to Frwy's, entertainment, dining, Burbank airport, Metrolink and bus stations. Call Gonzalo at 818-974-1293 for showing.