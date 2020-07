Amenities

Desirable one story 3 br + 1.75 bath townhome in Chatsworth. Vaulted ceilings. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters open to the family room with brick fireplance. Recessed lights. Master suite with private bath. 2 car attached garage, two private patios,end unit. Located in the resort-like Rockpointe community with greenbelts, 4 pools, clubhouse, playground and a magnificent setting at the trailhead of the Santa Susana Pass Historic Park.