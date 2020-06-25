1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming upstairs unit in Spanish style duplex. Courtyard opens to private entrance. Front door leads to expansive living room with private balcony, followed by bonus room/den and over to the formal dining area. Tall vaulted ceilings open up the unit throughout. Ample sized kitchen is adjacent to the breakfast room and attached to the laundry area with a stacked washer dryer for convenience. Front facing master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Jack and Jill second and third bedrooms make this unit ideal for a small family or someone looking to convert a bedroom into a home office space. Large two car garage is included.