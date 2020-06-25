All apartments in Los Angeles
1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue
1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1021 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1021 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming upstairs unit in Spanish style duplex. Courtyard opens to private entrance. Front door leads to expansive living room with private balcony, followed by bonus room/den and over to the formal dining area. Tall vaulted ceilings open up the unit throughout. Ample sized kitchen is adjacent to the breakfast room and attached to the laundry area with a stacked washer dryer for convenience. Front facing master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Jack and Jill second and third bedrooms make this unit ideal for a small family or someone looking to convert a bedroom into a home office space. Large two car garage is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 South HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
