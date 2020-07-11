1020 NOWITA Place

Amenities

Summer Rental! Available June through August. Charming Venice Beach 2 Story Cottage! Designer remodeled 2bed/2bath, with 2 bonus rooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, limestone counter tops, separate laundry room with full washer & dryer, and wood/gas burning fireplace in living room. Stunning Cathedral-Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting highlight the Master suite that comes with a walk in closet and a sweet balcony. Enjoy a finished air-conditioned garage, lush landscaped backyard that's fenced for total privacy, an outdoor shower, fire pit, BBQ, and heat lamps for entertaining. The original hardwood floors, and plantation shutters fill this special home with brightness and warmth. Blocks from the heart of Venice. Artfully decorated and tastefully designed. Home is where the heart is and this home is all heart!