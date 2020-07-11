All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

1020 NOWITA Place

1020 E Nowita Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1020 E Nowita Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Summer Rental! Available June through August. Charming Venice Beach 2 Story Cottage! Designer remodeled 2bed/2bath, with 2 bonus rooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, limestone counter tops, separate laundry room with full washer & dryer, and wood/gas burning fireplace in living room. Stunning Cathedral-Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting highlight the Master suite that comes with a walk in closet and a sweet balcony. Enjoy a finished air-conditioned garage, lush landscaped backyard that's fenced for total privacy, an outdoor shower, fire pit, BBQ, and heat lamps for entertaining. The original hardwood floors, and plantation shutters fill this special home with brightness and warmth. Blocks from the heart of Venice. Artfully decorated and tastefully designed. Home is where the heart is and this home is all heart!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 NOWITA Place have any available units?
1020 NOWITA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 NOWITA Place have?
Some of 1020 NOWITA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 NOWITA Place currently offering any rent specials?
1020 NOWITA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 NOWITA Place pet-friendly?
No, 1020 NOWITA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1020 NOWITA Place offer parking?
Yes, 1020 NOWITA Place offers parking.
Does 1020 NOWITA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 NOWITA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 NOWITA Place have a pool?
No, 1020 NOWITA Place does not have a pool.
Does 1020 NOWITA Place have accessible units?
No, 1020 NOWITA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 NOWITA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 NOWITA Place has units with dishwashers.
