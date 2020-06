Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel media room

Unit 205 Available 09/01/20 UCLA Town 1BR CLASSIC vs MODERN Beauty. OK STUDY! - Property Id: 269548



Call Ed today at 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing!



All units are very similar. May not be photos of actual unit.



Get ready to study in a beautiful, stunning 1BR in beautiful WESTWOOD Los Angeles!

• Looking for an immediate signing

• September 01 move-in date!

• Parking available

• Beautiful vintage apartment home

• Modern stainless steel appliances

• Laundry in unit

• 2nd floor back corner unit

• Owner pays water

• NEW HIGH END BLINDS JUST INSTALLED

• Great sunlight

• Incredible original wood flooring throughout

Located in an incredible UCLA neighborhood that will offer you everything you need!

• Westwood Village

• Movie Theatres

• Trader Joe's

• Whole Foods

• Target

• Rite Aid

• CVS Pharmacy

• IN-N-OUT

• Boiling Crab

• Denny's

• Jersey Mike's

• Starbucks

• Coffee Beans

• Pete s Coffee

• Fine dining

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269548

No Dogs Allowed



