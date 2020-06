Amenities

Beautiful spacious ranch home in highly desired area. This home offers everything you need to enjoy tranquil living in Northridge. Home is fully furnished and available today!! There are 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and large lot with a pool. Home is in Granada Hills Charter HS and Nobel Middle school boundaries. This home has everything you have been looking for.