1010 Tremont Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Completely remodeled This beautiful 2 BD/ 1 Bth house is ready for you. It features brand new antique white kitchen cabinet, quartz countertops, wood floor throughout bedrooms and living room, tiles in the kitchen and bathroom. This beauty also has newly remodeled bathroom with modern finishes. washer and dryer hook ups. Includes basic appliances (microwave, stove, etc.) Come check out this amazing property that can become your new home. Conveniently located near to LAC+USC Medical Center



Pet Allowed, This property allows for self guided tour. Thanks