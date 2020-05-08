All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 101 N Normandie 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
101 N Normandie 206
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

101 N Normandie 206

101 N Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
101 N Normandie - Property Id: 150008

Great Studio Apartment (1 Month Free)
Recently updated with contemporary finishes.
Tenants pay utilities
Parking is street
Apartment Features: Stove, Refrigerator (Some units have dishwasher and A/C Units)
Ceramic and Vinyl Flooring (varies per apartment)
Nice Natural Light
Centralized location
On-Site Laundry
On-Site Resident Manager
Rent Payment Online

Pets ok with additional pet rent and deposit (owner's approval)

Tours by appt:

Ernest-323-639-3006
email is best to contact
CalBRE#02034509

Koreatown, Los Angeles, Studios, 1 Bedrooms, Metro, abc123, USC, Downtown, Apartments
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150008
Property Id 150008

(RLNE5436918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N Normandie 206 have any available units?
101 N Normandie 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N Normandie 206 have?
Some of 101 N Normandie 206's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N Normandie 206 currently offering any rent specials?
101 N Normandie 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N Normandie 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N Normandie 206 is pet friendly.
Does 101 N Normandie 206 offer parking?
Yes, 101 N Normandie 206 offers parking.
Does 101 N Normandie 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 N Normandie 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N Normandie 206 have a pool?
No, 101 N Normandie 206 does not have a pool.
Does 101 N Normandie 206 have accessible units?
No, 101 N Normandie 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N Normandie 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 N Normandie 206 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College