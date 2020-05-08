101 N Normandie 206

Amenities
101 N Normandie - Property Id: 150008
Great Studio Apartment (1 Month Free)
Recently updated with contemporary finishes.
Tenants pay utilities
Parking is street
Apartment Features: Stove, Refrigerator (Some units have dishwasher and A/C Units)
Ceramic and Vinyl Flooring (varies per apartment)
Nice Natural Light
Centralized location
On-Site Laundry
On-Site Resident Manager
Rent Payment Online
Pets ok with additional pet rent and deposit (owner's approval)
Tours by appt:
Ernest-323-639-3006
email is best to contact
CalBRE#02034509
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150008
