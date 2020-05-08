101 N Normandie 206

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

101 N Normandie



Great Studio Apartment (1 Month Free)

Recently updated with contemporary finishes.

Tenants pay utilities

Parking is street

Apartment Features: Stove, Refrigerator (Some units have dishwasher and A/C Units)

Ceramic and Vinyl Flooring (varies per apartment)

Nice Natural Light

Centralized location

On-Site Laundry

On-Site Resident Manager

Rent Payment Online



Pets ok with additional pet rent and deposit (owner's approval)



Tours by appt:



Ernest-323-639-3006

email is best to contact

CalBRE#02034509



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150008

