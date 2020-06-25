All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10048 Mason Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10048 Mason Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

10048 Mason Ave

10048 Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10048 Mason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, 3/bedroom Home in Chatsworth! - This is a must see 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath with 1338 Sq. Ft home with nice floor-plan. Freshly painted inside/outside and ready for occupancy! Many recent upgrades include new double pane windows, child proof blinds, recessed lights, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and more! Gleaming parquet floors throughout the home. Spacious living room has a decorative fireplace and wall to wall windows. Lovely kitchen with lots of counters, cabinets, breakfast bar/room and a large pantry. The dining area is just off the kitchen. Appliances: Cook-top, Wall-Oven, Microwave and new Dishwasher. All three bedrooms are good size. Two (fully tiled) floor to ceilings bathrooms one with a shower and the other with tub. Inside laundry area with side by side washer/dryer hookups. Over-sized, fully finished 2/ car garage with new epoxy floors and storage area. Fully fenced backyard with large grassy area. Landlord provides gardener service. This is a must see!! Shopping, dining, public transportation and 118/Freeway conveniently close by.
Lease price: $2990 Security Deposit: $4000
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811
Realtor DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4795647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10048 Mason Ave have any available units?
10048 Mason Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10048 Mason Ave have?
Some of 10048 Mason Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10048 Mason Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10048 Mason Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10048 Mason Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10048 Mason Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10048 Mason Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10048 Mason Ave offers parking.
Does 10048 Mason Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10048 Mason Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10048 Mason Ave have a pool?
No, 10048 Mason Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10048 Mason Ave have accessible units?
No, 10048 Mason Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10048 Mason Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10048 Mason Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College