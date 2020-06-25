10048 Mason Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, 3/bedroom Home in Chatsworth! - This is a must see 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath with 1338 Sq. Ft home with nice floor-plan. Freshly painted inside/outside and ready for occupancy! Many recent upgrades include new double pane windows, child proof blinds, recessed lights, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and more! Gleaming parquet floors throughout the home. Spacious living room has a decorative fireplace and wall to wall windows. Lovely kitchen with lots of counters, cabinets, breakfast bar/room and a large pantry. The dining area is just off the kitchen. Appliances: Cook-top, Wall-Oven, Microwave and new Dishwasher. All three bedrooms are good size. Two (fully tiled) floor to ceilings bathrooms one with a shower and the other with tub. Inside laundry area with side by side washer/dryer hookups. Over-sized, fully finished 2/ car garage with new epoxy floors and storage area. Fully fenced backyard with large grassy area. Landlord provides gardener service. This is a must see!! Shopping, dining, public transportation and 118/Freeway conveniently close by.

Lease price: $2990 Security Deposit: $4000

For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811

Realtor DRE#01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4795647)