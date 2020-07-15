10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Tours will begin the weekend of January 25th, 2020. We're wrapping up painting and cleaning right now! Gorgeously remodeled ranch style home with Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Stainless Chef's Kitchen with French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dual Oven with separate Cook Top and Stainless Hood, Microwave, Disposal, Recessed Lighting and Built-In Dining Area! All three bedrooms offer custom California Closet organization systems, with Hardwood Floors and Two Tone Paint. All new Dual Pane Windows with Thick Slat Wood Blinds. Baths offer Custom Tile Flooring with Glass Tile Backsplashes in the Bathtub/Showers. New Porcelain Vanities with Back-lit Mirrors. The home offers Central Air Conditioning & Heating, with a Smart Thermostat. The living room is wired with Ethernet internet ports and Audio directly to an A/V Equipment closet capable of delivering Fiber internet. Garage offers plenty of storage with New Water Heater and Washer, Dryer. Garage door motor is also new. Backyard offers a Large Patio with Saltwater Hot Tub, Pool, Diving Board & Slide.

Tours will begin the weekend of January 25th, 2020. We're wrapping up painting and cleaning right now! Gorgeously remodeled ranch style home with Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Stainless Chef's Kitchen with French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dual Oven with separate Cook Top and Stainless Hood, Microwave, Disposal, Recessed Lighting and Built-In Dining Area!



All three bedrooms offer custom California Closet organization systems, with Hardwood Floors and Two Tone Paint. All new Dual Pane Windows with Thick Slat Wood Blinds. Baths offer Custom Tile Flooring with Glass Tile Backsplashes in the Bathtub/Showers. New Porcelain Vanities with Back-lit Mirrors.



The home offers Central Air Conditioning & Heating, with a Smart Thermostat. The living room is wired with Ethernet internet ports and Audio directly to an A/V Equipment closet capable of delivering Fiber internet. Garage offers plenty of storage with New Water Heater and Washer, Dryer. Garage door motor is also new. Backyard offers a Large Patio with Saltwater Hot Tub, Pool, Diving Board & Slide.