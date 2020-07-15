All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343

10037 Rubio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10037 Rubio Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Tours will begin the weekend of January 25th, 2020. We're wrapping up painting and cleaning right now! Gorgeously remodeled ranch style home with Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Stainless Chef's Kitchen with French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dual Oven with separate Cook Top and Stainless Hood, Microwave, Disposal, Recessed Lighting and Built-In Dining Area! All three bedrooms offer custom California Closet organization systems, with Hardwood Floors and Two Tone Paint. All new Dual Pane Windows with Thick Slat Wood Blinds. Baths offer Custom Tile Flooring with Glass Tile Backsplashes in the Bathtub/Showers. New Porcelain Vanities with Back-lit Mirrors. The home offers Central Air Conditioning & Heating, with a Smart Thermostat. The living room is wired with Ethernet internet ports and Audio directly to an A/V Equipment closet capable of delivering Fiber internet. Garage offers plenty of storage with New Water Heater and Washer, Dryer. Garage door motor is also new. Backyard offers a Large Patio with Saltwater Hot Tub, Pool, Diving Board & Slide.
Tours will begin the weekend of January 25th, 2020. We're wrapping up painting and cleaning right now! Gorgeously remodeled ranch style home with Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Stainless Chef's Kitchen with French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dual Oven with separate Cook Top and Stainless Hood, Microwave, Disposal, Recessed Lighting and Built-In Dining Area!

All three bedrooms offer custom California Closet organization systems, with Hardwood Floors and Two Tone Paint. All new Dual Pane Windows with Thick Slat Wood Blinds. Baths offer Custom Tile Flooring with Glass Tile Backsplashes in the Bathtub/Showers. New Porcelain Vanities with Back-lit Mirrors.

The home offers Central Air Conditioning & Heating, with a Smart Thermostat. The living room is wired with Ethernet internet ports and Audio directly to an A/V Equipment closet capable of delivering Fiber internet. Garage offers plenty of storage with New Water Heater and Washer, Dryer. Garage door motor is also new. Backyard offers a Large Patio with Saltwater Hot Tub, Pool, Diving Board & Slide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 have any available units?
10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 have?
Some of 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 currently offering any rent specials?
10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 pet-friendly?
No, 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 offer parking?
Yes, 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 offers parking.
Does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 have a pool?
Yes, 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 has a pool.
Does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 have accessible units?
No, 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10037 N Rubio Avenue, North Hills, CA 91343 has units with dishwashers.
