All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10023 Westwanda Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10023 Westwanda Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

10023 Westwanda Dr

10023 Westwanda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10023 Westwanda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private Beverly Hills Residence - Property Id: 149188

Welcome to 10023 Westwanda Drive, in Beverly Hills! It is conveniently located near amazing restaurants, retail shopping, and more; there is so much to do! This gorgeous home showcases 4 amazing bedrooms. There is also another suite in the house. The vast master suite features glass doors, a walk-in closet, and an exquisite master bathroom. This illustrious home is fit to meet the finest and most comfortable lifestyle at a reasonable price. The house includes a large kitchen, high ceilings, an open floor plan, washer and dryer, multiple surround sound systems, an elevator, a formal dining room with a full bar, and more! It has 2 outdoor dining areas perfect for BBQ's and outdoor dining. The backyard also showcases a large pool perfect for all around LA weather! There is also an amazing fire pit just right for gatherings. This masterpiece also exhibits stunning views from different vantage points. There is also a vast 2-car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149188p
Property Id 149188

(RLNE5107095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Westwanda Dr have any available units?
10023 Westwanda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10023 Westwanda Dr have?
Some of 10023 Westwanda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10023 Westwanda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Westwanda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Westwanda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10023 Westwanda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10023 Westwanda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10023 Westwanda Dr offers parking.
Does 10023 Westwanda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10023 Westwanda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Westwanda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10023 Westwanda Dr has a pool.
Does 10023 Westwanda Dr have accessible units?
No, 10023 Westwanda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Westwanda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10023 Westwanda Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Palms
3450 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College