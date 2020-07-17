10023 Westwanda Dr

Amenities

Welcome to 10023 Westwanda Drive, in Beverly Hills! It is conveniently located near amazing restaurants, retail shopping, and more; there is so much to do! This gorgeous home showcases 4 amazing bedrooms. There is also another suite in the house. The vast master suite features glass doors, a walk-in closet, and an exquisite master bathroom. This illustrious home is fit to meet the finest and most comfortable lifestyle at a reasonable price. The house includes a large kitchen, high ceilings, an open floor plan, washer and dryer, multiple surround sound systems, an elevator, a formal dining room with a full bar, and more! It has 2 outdoor dining areas perfect for BBQ's and outdoor dining. The backyard also showcases a large pool perfect for all around LA weather! There is also an amazing fire pit just right for gatherings. This masterpiece also exhibits stunning views from different vantage points. There is also a vast 2-car garage.

