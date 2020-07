Amenities

Enjoy this ideally located, one-bedroom, end residence in the heart of Brentwood. Resort-style complex with a beautiful pool and barbeque area. Naturally light and bright, open floor plan, gated parking, inside laundry, fireplace in the living room and great storage throughout. Central heat and air, wood floors, and just minutes to shops and restaurants. Truly a wonderful place to call home.