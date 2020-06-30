All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

1 Catamaran St Apt A

1 Catamaran Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Catamaran Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Oceanfront 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathroom remolded condo offers over 2,200 Sq-Ft of living space including a private sundeck and a private balcony with panoramic views facing the ocean. Located in a highly coveted neighborhood in Marina Del Ray and close proximity to many, shops restaurants and the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk. Spacious tri-level condo offers an open floor-plan for enjoying sunset views/walks by the beach.. Condo features, include stainless steel appliances washer & dryer, fire place, a wet bar, Crown molding, Granite counter tops, beautiful re-tiled bathrooms, flooring throughout & 2 underground gated assigned parking spaces. Pet friendly and showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Catamaran St Apt A have any available units?
1 Catamaran St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Catamaran St Apt A have?
Some of 1 Catamaran St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Catamaran St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1 Catamaran St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Catamaran St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Catamaran St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 1 Catamaran St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1 Catamaran St Apt A offers parking.
Does 1 Catamaran St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Catamaran St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Catamaran St Apt A have a pool?
No, 1 Catamaran St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1 Catamaran St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1 Catamaran St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Catamaran St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Catamaran St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.

