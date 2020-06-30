1 Catamaran St Apt A

Amenities

This Oceanfront 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathroom remolded condo offers over 2,200 Sq-Ft of living space including a private sundeck and a private balcony with panoramic views facing the ocean. Located in a highly coveted neighborhood in Marina Del Ray and close proximity to many, shops restaurants and the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk. Spacious tri-level condo offers an open floor-plan for enjoying sunset views/walks by the beach.. Condo features, include stainless steel appliances washer & dryer, fire place, a wet bar, Crown molding, Granite counter tops, beautiful re-tiled bathrooms, flooring throughout & 2 underground gated assigned parking spaces. Pet friendly and showings by appointment only.