1 Buccaneer St. 1

Beachfront Condo for Rent - Property Id: 140810



This private condo is located in the 1 Buccaneer building, right off of speedway and steps from the beach. Within 3 minutes, you can walk to all the restaurants and bars located on Washington Blvd. 15 Minute walk to the Venice boardwalk. This condo is built on 4 floors, with the bedrooms located on the 1st and 4th floors. The second floor features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances along with a dining area, fireplace and a restroom. The 3rd floor features a living room area, or creative space. The 4th floor bedroom has amazing views of the ocean and city with cool breezes that come off the pacific. Another great feature of this condo is the private 2-car garage with lots of storage. Inside the unit, you will find hard wood floors, granite countertops, ceiling fan, brand new washer/dryer, renovated bathrooms and much more. Please call Mark at 310.384.4486 to schedule an appointment.

