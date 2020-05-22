All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1 Buccaneer St. 1

1 Buccaneer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Buccaneer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beachfront Condo for Rent - Property Id: 140810

This private condo is located in the 1 Buccaneer building, right off of speedway and steps from the beach. Within 3 minutes, you can walk to all the restaurants and bars located on Washington Blvd. 15 Minute walk to the Venice boardwalk. This condo is built on 4 floors, with the bedrooms located on the 1st and 4th floors. The second floor features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances along with a dining area, fireplace and a restroom. The 3rd floor features a living room area, or creative space. The 4th floor bedroom has amazing views of the ocean and city with cool breezes that come off the pacific. Another great feature of this condo is the private 2-car garage with lots of storage. Inside the unit, you will find hard wood floors, granite countertops, ceiling fan, brand new washer/dryer, renovated bathrooms and much more. Please call Mark at 310.384.4486 to schedule an appointment.
Property Id 140810

(RLNE5048477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 have any available units?
1 Buccaneer St. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 have?
Some of 1 Buccaneer St. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Buccaneer St. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Buccaneer St. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Buccaneer St. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Buccaneer St. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Buccaneer St. 1 offers parking.
Does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Buccaneer St. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 have a pool?
No, 1 Buccaneer St. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 have accessible units?
No, 1 Buccaneer St. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Buccaneer St. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Buccaneer St. 1 has units with dishwashers.
