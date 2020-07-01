0 Cochran Ave

Amenities

Short Term available!!!! Located in one of LA's most central & sought after neighborhoods. Chabby-chic meets modern-rustic, 1930s Miracle Mile Triplex.Close to all public transportation, top restaurants, shops and entertainment. Property is a triplex, all 3 units are 2 bedrooms 1 Bath, second bedroom is small. All units are fully renovated.Hardwood floors renovated kitchen and bathrooms. One of the units has a covered patio. All units share Washer and Dryer. Units are rented for $2399 each unfurnished. Units can be rented fully furnished if requested for an additional $200. 3 Parking spaces - one for each unit, plenty of street parking.

