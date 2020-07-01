All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 0 Cochran Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
0 Cochran Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

0 Cochran Ave

0 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

0 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Cochran - Property Id: 248223

Short Term available!!!! Located in one of LA's most central & sought after neighborhoods. Chabby-chic meets modern-rustic, 1930s Miracle Mile Triplex.Close to all public transportation, top restaurants, shops and entertainment. Property is a triplex, all 3 units are 2 bedrooms 1 Bath, second bedroom is small. All units are fully renovated.Hardwood floors renovated kitchen and bathrooms. One of the units has a covered patio. All units share Washer and Dryer. Units are rented for $2399 each unfurnished. Units can be rented fully furnished if requested for an additional $200. 3 Parking spaces - one for each unit, plenty of street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248223
Property Id 248223

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5825157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0 Cochran Ave have any available units?
0 Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 0 Cochran Ave have?
Some of 0 Cochran Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0 Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
0 Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0 Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 0 Cochran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 0 Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 0 Cochran Ave offers parking.
Does 0 Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 0 Cochran Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 0 Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 0 Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 0 Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 0 Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 0 Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 0 Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College