951 E Carson St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a5e0ff09a ---- RARELY AVAILABLE! This large 1 bedroom and 1 Bath apartment has a cottage home feel! Nestled in the highly desirable Bixby Knolls neighborhood, surrounded by lush mature landscaping, this home offers you a spacious living room with a large picture window for tons of natural light, enter into the bright and charming kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, & plenty of cabinet space. This unit comes with a one car garage. Hurry won\'t last! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1948 Utilities Included: Water, Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Tile, Carpet Private Yard: N/A Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate Smoking: Non-Smoking Unit APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Lease Terms: No dogs No cats 1 Car Garage