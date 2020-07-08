All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
951 E Carson St.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

951 E Carson St.

951 E Carson St · No Longer Available
Location

951 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a5e0ff09a ---- RARELY AVAILABLE! This large 1 bedroom and 1 Bath apartment has a cottage home feel! Nestled in the highly desirable Bixby Knolls neighborhood, surrounded by lush mature landscaping, this home offers you a spacious living room with a large picture window for tons of natural light, enter into the bright and charming kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, & plenty of cabinet space. This unit comes with a one car garage. Hurry won\'t last! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1948 Utilities Included: Water, Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Tile, Carpet Private Yard: N/A Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate Smoking: Non-Smoking Unit APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Lease Terms: No dogs No cats 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 E Carson St. have any available units?
951 E Carson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 E Carson St. have?
Some of 951 E Carson St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 E Carson St. currently offering any rent specials?
951 E Carson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 E Carson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 E Carson St. is pet friendly.
Does 951 E Carson St. offer parking?
Yes, 951 E Carson St. offers parking.
Does 951 E Carson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 E Carson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 E Carson St. have a pool?
No, 951 E Carson St. does not have a pool.
Does 951 E Carson St. have accessible units?
No, 951 E Carson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 951 E Carson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 E Carson St. does not have units with dishwashers.

