930 E 1st Street #7

930 East 1st Street
Location

930 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated Studio apartment located in Alamitos Beach, one block from the ocean. Close proximity to downtown, the Convention Center, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Shoreline Village, Aquarium, and all of this area's diverse cuisines, shops, restaurants/bars, and events every week. New paint throughout. All new flooring & with new carpet in living room, new vinyl plank in kitchen & bathroom. New ceiling fan in living room, with 2 A/C wall units, located in living room & kitchen! Kitchen has new gas stove and new painted cabinets inside and out. New bathroom vanity & toilet. Secure building. Street parking only. Minimum 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable. Owner pays water/trash. Pets welcome with refundable pet deposit for each. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 E 1st Street #7 have any available units?
930 E 1st Street #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 E 1st Street #7 have?
Some of 930 E 1st Street #7's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 E 1st Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
930 E 1st Street #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 E 1st Street #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 E 1st Street #7 is pet friendly.
Does 930 E 1st Street #7 offer parking?
No, 930 E 1st Street #7 does not offer parking.
Does 930 E 1st Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 E 1st Street #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 E 1st Street #7 have a pool?
No, 930 E 1st Street #7 does not have a pool.
Does 930 E 1st Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 930 E 1st Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 E 1st Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 E 1st Street #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
