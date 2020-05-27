930 E 1st Street #7

Amenities

Newly renovated Studio apartment located in Alamitos Beach, one block from the ocean. Close proximity to downtown, the Convention Center, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Shoreline Village, Aquarium, and all of this area's diverse cuisines, shops, restaurants/bars, and events every week. New paint throughout. All new flooring & with new carpet in living room, new vinyl plank in kitchen & bathroom. New ceiling fan in living room, with 2 A/C wall units, located in living room & kitchen! Kitchen has new gas stove and new painted cabinets inside and out. New bathroom vanity & toilet. Secure building. Street parking only. Minimum 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable. Owner pays water/trash. Pets welcome with refundable pet deposit for each. Welcome home!