924 Belmont Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Captivating, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms (on 2nd floor in 1 floored area), 1-bathroom apartment unit in the friendly Wilson High neighborhood of Long Beach.



The cozy interior features include hardwood/tile floors, fireplace, and bathtub. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and glossy granite countertops. Appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There are washer and dryer available that are being shared with other tenants. It has installed wall gas-operated heater, along with ceiling fans.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony, a cool spot to unwind or hang out with neighbors or family members. Uncovered, assigned parking space behind the building is included. Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet + $25 ret rent added to the rent. And, no smoking in the property.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, sewage, cable, trash, and internet. The landlord will be responsible for the water utility.



Near public transportation and docks.



The propertys Walkscore is 79/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.



Bus lines:

81 10TH ST. TO CSULB - 0.1 mile

111 BROADWAY / LAKEWOOD - 0.2 mile

112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.2 mi

91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.2 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



(RLNE5333316)