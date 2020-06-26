All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

924 Belmont Avenue

924 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

924 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Captivating, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms (on 2nd floor in 1 floored area), 1-bathroom apartment unit in the friendly Wilson High neighborhood of Long Beach.

The cozy interior features include hardwood/tile floors, fireplace, and bathtub. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and glossy granite countertops. Appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There are washer and dryer available that are being shared with other tenants. It has installed wall gas-operated heater, along with ceiling fans.

The exterior has a relaxing balcony, a cool spot to unwind or hang out with neighbors or family members. Uncovered, assigned parking space behind the building is included. Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet + $25 ret rent added to the rent. And, no smoking in the property.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, sewage, cable, trash, and internet. The landlord will be responsible for the water utility.

Near public transportation and docks.

The propertys Walkscore is 79/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.

Bus lines:
81 10TH ST. TO CSULB - 0.1 mile
111 BROADWAY / LAKEWOOD - 0.2 mile
112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.2 mi
91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.2 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5333316)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
924 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 924 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
924 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 924 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 924 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 924 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 924 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 924 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 924 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

