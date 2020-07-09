All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

921 Pacific Ave

921 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

921 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/764ad970a8 ---- This charming apartment has new vinyl plank and fresh paint throughout, as well as lots of windows for natural lighting you can enjoy all year round. Large kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and overlooks the dinning room that leads you to your private patio, perfect for entertaining. Large closet. Full bathroom with bathtub. Onsite coin-operated laundry. Automatic garage door opener. Located in a gated complex. Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1959 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 1 car garage Flooring: Vinyl plank, Tile Balcony: Private Patio Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Gated Complex On Site Coined Laundry One Car Carage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Pacific Ave have any available units?
921 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 921 Pacific Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 921 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 921 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 921 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 921 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

