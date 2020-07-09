921 Pacific Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/764ad970a8 ---- This charming apartment has new vinyl plank and fresh paint throughout, as well as lots of windows for natural lighting you can enjoy all year round. Large kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and overlooks the dinning room that leads you to your private patio, perfect for entertaining. Large closet. Full bathroom with bathtub. Onsite coin-operated laundry. Automatic garage door opener. Located in a gated complex. Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1959 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 1 car garage Flooring: Vinyl plank, Tile Balcony: Private Patio Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Gated Complex On Site Coined Laundry One Car Carage