877 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious townhouse!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with direct access. Walk to downtown and the beach. Conveniently

located near the 710 freeway. This house boasts new paint, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, Berber carpeting, dual pane windows and a huge balcony for your BBQ. The kitchen features granite counter tops, recessed lights, appliances include full size side by side refrigerator (with ice maker and water dispenser), stove, oven, built-in microwave oven, and a dishwasher. Washer & dryer hookups in your private garage. On a cold evening, warm up next to the fireplace or turn on your central heat. Turn on your cold central AC on a hot summer day. The house is high speed internet (FIOS) ready and your rent includes water, lawn care, and trash. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis, and a $500 (subject to change) pet security deposit will apply.