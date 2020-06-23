All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

877 Magnolia Ave

877 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

877 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious townhouse!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with direct access. Walk to downtown and the beach. Conveniently
located near the 710 freeway. This house boasts new paint, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, Berber carpeting, dual pane windows and a huge balcony for your BBQ. The kitchen features granite counter tops, recessed lights, appliances include full size side by side refrigerator (with ice maker and water dispenser), stove, oven, built-in microwave oven, and a dishwasher. Washer & dryer hookups in your private garage. On a cold evening, warm up next to the fireplace or turn on your central heat. Turn on your cold central AC on a hot summer day. The house is high speed internet (FIOS) ready and your rent includes water, lawn care, and trash. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis, and a $500 (subject to change) pet security deposit will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
877 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 877 Magnolia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
877 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 877 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 877 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 877 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 877 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 877 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 877 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 Magnolia Ave has units with dishwashers.
