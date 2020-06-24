All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 853 Pine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
853 Pine Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 8:53 AM

853 Pine Ave

853 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Saint Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

853 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
loft live work furnished unfurnished long term short term with terms, open floor plan all concrete floors, huge plate glass windows, storefront street level ample parking small countertop appliances available for a monthly guest. 12-month stay can open a business, and sign long term after 12 months is up. 18-foot ceilings, lighting fixtures are stunning. I minimal design style modern and simple stark white walls, Tennant Pays your own separate metered Electric, your own wifi If you are liking the contents furbishings, etc we can negotiate that. Commercial Live work

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Pine Ave have any available units?
853 Pine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 853 Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
853 Pine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Pine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 853 Pine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 853 Pine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 853 Pine Ave offers parking.
Does 853 Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Pine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 853 Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 853 Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 853 Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 Pine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Pine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Pine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine