839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0

2nd/top floor apartment in 4 unit condo building in the Bixby Park neighborhood in Long Beach overlooking Ocean Blvd and Shoreline Drive in front and a grassy courtyard in back. Built up b 1916, it features original quarter sawn red oak floors, over 20 large windows facing south (towards the ocean) and west, craftsman/bungalow wainscoating and mouldings, an oversized floor plan with peek a boo Queen Mary view.

The cross street is one block long Alboni Place. The building contains 3 other units, one next door and two below. This unit affords an excellent opportunity to live at the Ocean Blvd and Shoreline gateway with more privacy, quicker access to the street, and less cost than nearby high rises. The Pacific Ocean is approximately 100 steps away, on the other side of Ocean Blvd, accessible by a stairway and ramp beside 800 E Ocean (between the Villa Riviera and Shoreline Drive). Starbucks is located approximately 100 steps to the West, on the other side of Shoreline Drive (in The Current high rise). It is also a ten-minute walk from the Metro Blue Line (801) at the 1st Street Station stop.

The unit includes a large entry hall/stairway (equipped with Amazon Key for in home deliveries and monitored, electronic entry for any guest). The Living Room/Dining Room is approximately 600 sq ft, the Living Room opens onto a 16x6 sun room and 6x6 office overlooking Ocean Blvd.

Fixtures have been updated throughout; appliances are energy star compliant. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher (Fisher & Paykel dish drawer). The bedrooms are approximately 12x12 and each has an 8-12 ft long closet. The in-unit laundry room features a stackable washer/dryer (whirlpool duet, front loading), utility sink, and folding shelf. It opens onto a back porch/balcony with a grill and seating area overlooking an enclosed grassy courtyard and cement patio with table and chairs.

Pets are allowed in the property with deposit. Also available partially furnished.



