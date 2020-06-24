All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0

839 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

839 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2nd/top floor apartment in 4 unit condo building in the Bixby Park neighborhood in Long Beach overlooking Ocean Blvd and Shoreline Drive in front and a grassy courtyard in back. Built up b 1916, it features original quarter sawn red oak floors, over 20 large windows facing south (towards the ocean) and west, craftsman/bungalow wainscoating and mouldings, an oversized floor plan with peek a boo Queen Mary view.
The cross street is one block long Alboni Place. The building contains 3 other units, one next door and two below. This unit affords an excellent opportunity to live at the Ocean Blvd and Shoreline gateway with more privacy, quicker access to the street, and less cost than nearby high rises. The Pacific Ocean is approximately 100 steps away, on the other side of Ocean Blvd, accessible by a stairway and ramp beside 800 E Ocean (between the Villa Riviera and Shoreline Drive). Starbucks is located approximately 100 steps to the West, on the other side of Shoreline Drive (in The Current high rise). It is also a ten-minute walk from the Metro Blue Line (801) at the 1st Street Station stop.
The unit includes a large entry hall/stairway (equipped with Amazon Key for in home deliveries and monitored, electronic entry for any guest). The Living Room/Dining Room is approximately 600 sq ft, the Living Room opens onto a 16x6 sun room and 6x6 office overlooking Ocean Blvd.
Fixtures have been updated throughout; appliances are energy star compliant. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher (Fisher & Paykel dish drawer). The bedrooms are approximately 12x12 and each has an 8-12 ft long closet. The in-unit laundry room features a stackable washer/dryer (whirlpool duet, front loading), utility sink, and folding shelf. It opens onto a back porch/balcony with a grill and seating area overlooking an enclosed grassy courtyard and cement patio with table and chairs.
Pets are allowed in the property with deposit. Also available partially furnished.

(RLNE4733365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 have any available units?
839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 have?
Some of 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 currently offering any rent specials?
839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 is pet friendly.
Does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 offer parking?
No, 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 does not offer parking.
Does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 have a pool?
Yes, 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 has a pool.
Does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 have accessible units?
No, 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 E Ocean Blvd Unit 0 has units with dishwashers.
