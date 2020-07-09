All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:29 PM

832 Ohio Ave

832 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

832 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baa92ab083 ---- This roomy studio apartment has new carpet and paint throughout as well as lots of windows for natural lighting and fresh air. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and overlooks the living room, perfect for entertaining. Large closet with built-in drawers. Full bathroom with bathtub. Onsite coin-operated laundry. Owner pays for all utilities! Sorry, no pets allowed. Located in nice complex near restaurants, downtown Long Beach, and schools! Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1924 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gas and Electricity Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Laminate, Carpet Balcony: No Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Onsite Coin Operated Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Ohio Ave have any available units?
832 Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Ohio Ave have?
Some of 832 Ohio Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
832 Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 832 Ohio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 832 Ohio Ave offers parking.
Does 832 Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 832 Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 832 Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 832 Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 Ohio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

