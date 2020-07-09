832 Ohio Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baa92ab083 ---- This roomy studio apartment has new carpet and paint throughout as well as lots of windows for natural lighting and fresh air. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and overlooks the living room, perfect for entertaining. Large closet with built-in drawers. Full bathroom with bathtub. Onsite coin-operated laundry. Owner pays for all utilities! Sorry, no pets allowed. Located in nice complex near restaurants, downtown Long Beach, and schools! Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1924 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gas and Electricity Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Laminate, Carpet Balcony: No Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Onsite Coin Operated Laundry