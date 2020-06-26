All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:44 AM

819 E. 4TH ST. #5

819 E 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

819 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Downtown Long Beach - Gated access building, located near Downtown Long Beach, near shopping and public transportation. Recently remodeled lower unit includes stainless steel appliances, tile & hardwood floors and complete fully remodeled kitchen. Installation of window a/c or satellite dish are not allowed. Laundry facilities is available for your convenience. Garage available for rent $125/$125 (rent/deposit). Sorry no pets.

This is a month-to-month rental agreement.

To view this unit please come into our office between 9-4 PM Monday-Saturday, please bring a $30.00 CASH refundable deposit and your ID.

To view our listing or to apply please visit WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM

Belmont Brokerage & Management
647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.
(562)437-3581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 have any available units?
819 E. 4TH ST. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 have?
Some of 819 E. 4TH ST. #5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
819 E. 4TH ST. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 offers parking.
Does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 have a pool?
No, 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 have accessible units?
No, 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 E. 4TH ST. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

