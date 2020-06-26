819 E. 4TH ST. #5

Amenities

Downtown Long Beach - Gated access building, located near Downtown Long Beach, near shopping and public transportation. Recently remodeled lower unit includes stainless steel appliances, tile & hardwood floors and complete fully remodeled kitchen. Installation of window a/c or satellite dish are not allowed. Laundry facilities is available for your convenience. Garage available for rent $125/$125 (rent/deposit). Sorry no pets.



This is a month-to-month rental agreement.



To view this unit please come into our office between 9-4 PM Monday-Saturday, please bring a $30.00 CASH refundable deposit and your ID.



To view our listing or to apply please visit WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM



Belmont Brokerage & Management

647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.

(562)437-3581



No Pets Allowed



