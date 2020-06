801 E.1ST ST. #10

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

801 E. 1ST STREET #10 - RENT READY



CROSS STREET ALAMITOS AND 1ST STREET



ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH



CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH, EAST VILLAGE ART DISTRICT, THIS NICE UPPER FRONT 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED BUILDING IS NEAR THE BEACH, SHORELINE, MARINA, AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC, QUEEN MARY AND THE PORT OF LONG BEACH, THE PIKE, METRO BLUE LINE AND NEW VON'S MARKET. ALL ELECTRIC UNIT WITH LAMINATED WOOD FLOORING AND TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM PAINT, VERTICAL BLINDS, CABLE READY, STOVE, BUILT IN OVEN, REFRIGERATOR.



THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY SELF KEY CHECK OUT AT OUR OFFICE 248 REDONDO AVE LONG BEACH CA 90803 MONDAY TO FRIDAY 8:00 AM TO 3:30 PM AND SATURDAY 9:00 TO 3:30 PICTURE ID REQUIRED AND $20 DEPOSIT TO CHECK OUT KEY FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (562) 439-2147



ONE YEAR LEASE

NON SMOKING UNIT

NO CO-SIGNERS

NO PETS

STREET PARKING ONLY



RENT $1,500.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,600.00

APPLICATION FEE $30.00



