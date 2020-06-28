800 E Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Please call Jerry 949-510-2370 for more info or to view this fine Rental. The Villa Riviera is a National Historical Building. French Gothic design and Architecturally recognized and awarded. Situated on the blue Pacific Ocean with a wide sandy beach. Fronting miles of walking and bicycle paths with only steps to the Marina, walking distance to Shoreline Village, The Pike, The Aquarium, Lighthouse, Downtown Long Beach, Vons, Churches, Banking and medical services. The rent includes all utilities, basic cable TV, & WIFI. Onsite parking is via a waiting list with the HOA. Alternate packing is close by and fees vary. This is a Turnkey, fully furnished single studio condo. Peak view of ocean from the unit plus views towards the mountains and over the city. Large community sun deck with umbrella covered tables, games, propane bar-b-ques are provided for your cooking and entertaining as a common area for residents. Large Ballroom is now available for daily use (unless reserved) and has lots of new furnishings, including a Grand piano. No Pets preferred. This lease rate is for a one year lease only. If a shorter term is needed please call for different rates, minimum of 30 days. Listing agent is the owner.