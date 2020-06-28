All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 800 E Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
800 E Ocean Blvd
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

800 E Ocean Blvd

800 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Please call Jerry 949-510-2370 for more info or to view this fine Rental. The Villa Riviera is a National Historical Building. French Gothic design and Architecturally recognized and awarded. Situated on the blue Pacific Ocean with a wide sandy beach. Fronting miles of walking and bicycle paths with only steps to the Marina, walking distance to Shoreline Village, The Pike, The Aquarium, Lighthouse, Downtown Long Beach, Vons, Churches, Banking and medical services. The rent includes all utilities, basic cable TV, & WIFI. Onsite parking is via a waiting list with the HOA. Alternate packing is close by and fees vary. This is a Turnkey, fully furnished single studio condo. Peak view of ocean from the unit plus views towards the mountains and over the city. Large community sun deck with umbrella covered tables, games, propane bar-b-ques are provided for your cooking and entertaining as a common area for residents. Large Ballroom is now available for daily use (unless reserved) and has lots of new furnishings, including a Grand piano. No Pets preferred. This lease rate is for a one year lease only. If a shorter term is needed please call for different rates, minimum of 30 days. Listing agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E Ocean Blvd have any available units?
800 E Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 E Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 800 E Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
800 E Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 800 E Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 800 E Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 800 E Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 800 E Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 E Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E Ocean Blvd have a pool?
No, 800 E Ocean Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 800 E Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 800 E Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 E Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine