80 E Ellis St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

80 E Ellis St

80 East Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

80 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d0e79d099 ---- This Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bathroom home is ready for you!! As you walk into the spacious living room your will find beautiful dark laminate flooring. The Kitchen is equipped with a Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator! The bathroom comes with a full bathroom. The bedroom comes with a spacious closet. A 2 car garage is included. Make this your home today! Pet Policy: Cats not allowed Dogs not allowed PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1937 Utilities Included: Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate Yard: Yes Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Amenities: Two Car Garage Rental Terms Rent: $1495 Application Fee: $40 Security Deposit: $1495 Available Now APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner Move-In Fee: $0 Move-Out Fee: $0 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 E Ellis St have any available units?
80 E Ellis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 E Ellis St have?
Some of 80 E Ellis St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 E Ellis St currently offering any rent specials?
80 E Ellis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 E Ellis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 E Ellis St is pet friendly.
Does 80 E Ellis St offer parking?
Yes, 80 E Ellis St offers parking.
Does 80 E Ellis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 E Ellis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 E Ellis St have a pool?
No, 80 E Ellis St does not have a pool.
Does 80 E Ellis St have accessible units?
No, 80 E Ellis St does not have accessible units.
Does 80 E Ellis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 E Ellis St does not have units with dishwashers.

