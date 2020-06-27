80 E Ellis St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d0e79d099 ---- This Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bathroom home is ready for you!! As you walk into the spacious living room your will find beautiful dark laminate flooring. The Kitchen is equipped with a Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator! The bathroom comes with a full bathroom. The bedroom comes with a spacious closet. A 2 car garage is included. Make this your home today! Pet Policy: Cats not allowed Dogs not allowed PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1937 Utilities Included: Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate Yard: Yes Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Amenities: Two Car Garage Rental Terms Rent: $1495 Application Fee: $40 Security Deposit: $1495 Available Now APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner Move-In Fee: $0 Move-Out Fee: $0 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage