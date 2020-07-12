/
/
/
dairy
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
371 Apartments for rent in Dairy, Long Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
488 E Louise Street
488 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.
Results within 1 mile of Dairy
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1064 E Market St
1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
895 sqft
Available 08/01/20 CENTRAL A/C & PARKING IN LOVELY RENOVATED UNITS! - Property Id: 314257 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model! Renovated 2 bed, 1 bath with Central A/C and Parking: $1,850/month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1074 E Market Street
1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Available 07/20/20 1074 E Market Street, Long Beach CA - Property Id: 313904 Now showing our floor model.
Results within 5 miles of Dairy
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
127 Units Available
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,045
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
8 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flowertree in Bellflower. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
12 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 E 21st St
509 East 21st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1 bedroom with laundry hookups - Property Id: 216530 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
As soon as you pull up to this beautiful, spacious home in Lakewood you will be greeted by fresh fruit trees all over the front yard with avocados, blackberries, mangos, red apples, green apples, and much more! As you pull into the long driveway
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
17804 Ash Court
17804 Ash Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1159 sqft
Welcome to Dominguez Village! Private, quiet with all the amenities: community room, pool, basketball, tennis, playground, green space. Cared for and well maintained two level condo.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CACompton, CACarson, CAParamount, CALakewood, CABellflower, CASignal Hill, CA