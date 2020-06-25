All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:04 AM

754 Newport Avenue

754 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

754 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Photos are of a similar unit. Large 2 bedroom townhouse style apartment. Freshly painted, new linoleum in kitchen and both bathrooms and newer carpet throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, fanlight and full tub/shower bathroom. Second bedroom has cathedral ceilings and fan light. Also upstairs is the second full bathroom and laundry closet with both washing machine and dryer. Downstairs has large livingroom with under stairs storage, kitchen with stove, dishwasher & fridge, dining room area and enclosed private patio off the living room. 1 car garage with storage at the rear of the property is included. Only four units in complex. Security Deposit same as one months rent. Tenant pays Gas & Electric. Landlord pays water, trash and gardener. Cats & Dogs under 20lbs wecome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Newport Avenue have any available units?
754 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 754 Newport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
754 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 754 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 754 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 754 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 754 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 754 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 754 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
