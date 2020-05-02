All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 North Toledo Walk

709 North Toledo Walk · No Longer Available
Location

709 North Toledo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Gorgeous remodeled two bedroom unit. Fresh paint throughout for a nice clean look. Beautiful new wood tile flooring throughout. Unit comes with new cabinets for all of your storage needs. Bathroom has huge walk in spa shower with pebbled flooring. Enjoy your private enclosed patio with friends. For your convenience this unit is equipped with washer and dryer hookups. This unit is close to shops, restaurants, parks, and very close to Cal State Long Beach for your convenience. This unit will not last.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 North Toledo Walk have any available units?
709 North Toledo Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 North Toledo Walk have?
Some of 709 North Toledo Walk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 North Toledo Walk currently offering any rent specials?
709 North Toledo Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 North Toledo Walk pet-friendly?
No, 709 North Toledo Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 709 North Toledo Walk offer parking?
No, 709 North Toledo Walk does not offer parking.
Does 709 North Toledo Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 North Toledo Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 North Toledo Walk have a pool?
No, 709 North Toledo Walk does not have a pool.
Does 709 North Toledo Walk have accessible units?
No, 709 North Toledo Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 709 North Toledo Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 North Toledo Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

