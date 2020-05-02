709 North Toledo Walk

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Gorgeous remodeled two bedroom unit. Fresh paint throughout for a nice clean look. Beautiful new wood tile flooring throughout. Unit comes with new cabinets for all of your storage needs. Bathroom has huge walk in spa shower with pebbled flooring. Enjoy your private enclosed patio with friends. For your convenience this unit is equipped with washer and dryer hookups. This unit is close to shops, restaurants, parks, and very close to Cal State Long Beach for your convenience. This unit will not last.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.