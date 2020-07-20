All apartments in Long Beach
700 E Ocean Blvd

700 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

700 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Subletter Needed ASAP. Ive got 8 more months on my lease. 1,200 sqft, 3 bed x 2 baths, unfurnished.

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Ocean View and wrap around balcony across street from the beach and 7 minute walk to all Long Beach restaurants and shops.

Laundry (Washer and dryer included in the unit. Gym & Pool on-site.

Large rooms with large mirrored closets. Master has a private bath. Kitchen appliances included: Fridge, Oven.

Serious inquiries only! Deposit and good credit required. Viewing by appointment only. Call to schedule to view this beautiful property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E Ocean Blvd have any available units?
700 E Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 E Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 700 E Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 700 E Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 700 E Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 700 E Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 E Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 700 E Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 700 E Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 700 E Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 E Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
