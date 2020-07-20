700 E Ocean Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool oven refrigerator

Subletter Needed ASAP. Ive got 8 more months on my lease. 1,200 sqft, 3 bed x 2 baths, unfurnished.



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Ocean View and wrap around balcony across street from the beach and 7 minute walk to all Long Beach restaurants and shops.



Laundry (Washer and dryer included in the unit. Gym & Pool on-site.



Large rooms with large mirrored closets. Master has a private bath. Kitchen appliances included: Fridge, Oven.



Serious inquiries only! Deposit and good credit required. Viewing by appointment only. Call to schedule to view this beautiful property.