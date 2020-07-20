All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6749 E Stearns St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6749 E Stearns St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6749 E Stearns St

6749 Stearns Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6749 Stearns Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enormous Stunning Modern 3BD/3BA House Available NOW in Long Beach - 6749 E Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815

Rent: $3,200
Deposit: $3,225
Application: $35

Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath Single Family Home Ready for Immediate Move-in

This beautiful house features hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom ceiling fans and chandelier lighting. Three bathrooms with beautiful tile work, and a huge kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. You will find plenty of storage space in the numerous cabinets and closets inside the house as well as extra room in the garage. Monitor your property with a state of the art camera and security system.

All pictured appliances included. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Pet Friendly. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenants.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE4715290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6749 E Stearns St have any available units?
6749 E Stearns St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6749 E Stearns St have?
Some of 6749 E Stearns St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6749 E Stearns St currently offering any rent specials?
6749 E Stearns St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6749 E Stearns St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6749 E Stearns St is pet friendly.
Does 6749 E Stearns St offer parking?
Yes, 6749 E Stearns St offers parking.
Does 6749 E Stearns St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6749 E Stearns St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6749 E Stearns St have a pool?
No, 6749 E Stearns St does not have a pool.
Does 6749 E Stearns St have accessible units?
Yes, 6749 E Stearns St has accessible units.
Does 6749 E Stearns St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6749 E Stearns St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine