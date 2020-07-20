Amenities

Enormous Stunning Modern 3BD/3BA House Available NOW in Long Beach - 6749 E Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815



Rent: $3,200

Deposit: $3,225

Application: $35



Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath Single Family Home Ready for Immediate Move-in



This beautiful house features hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom ceiling fans and chandelier lighting. Three bathrooms with beautiful tile work, and a huge kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. You will find plenty of storage space in the numerous cabinets and closets inside the house as well as extra room in the garage. Monitor your property with a state of the art camera and security system.



All pictured appliances included. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Pet Friendly. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenants.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



