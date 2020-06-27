All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

6219 Cordoba Court

6219 Cordoba Court · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Cordoba Court, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxurious Estate Home located on the Greenbelt in the ONLY Long Beach Gated and Guarded Waterfront Community of Single Family Homes in Bay Harbour...Beautifully remodeled with Tuscan accents and the most popular floor plan. An innovative split level formal entry opens to the high vaulted grandeur of this stunning home. Open format Kitchen flows easily to other gathering/social entertaining areas, including the expansive private 2nd story private deck that boasts serene views of the lush community greenbelt. Elegant and open living room with double-sided fireplace perfect for casual or formal entertaining. Massive Master en suite with additional sitting area and peninsula-style fireplace, double vanities and dual walk-in closets will make you want to vacation at home! Lower level offers two spacious bedrooms, a bonus room/office/den, full dual-access bath and double french doors to the enormous covered private rear patio/entertaining space. Enjoy moments of private relaxation, a sitting/reading area adorns the luxurious Master Suite with it's gas fireplace, soaking tub and private shower/toilet room. Other enjoyable attributes include: a separate Laundry/Utility Room, Tankless HW Heater, Elegant privacy wooden shutters, Three-Car Garage, Newer paint & plush carpeting throughout sleeping spaces. Make the prestigious guard-gated waterfront community w/pools, spas & tennis courts of Bay Harbour your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Cordoba Court have any available units?
6219 Cordoba Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 Cordoba Court have?
Some of 6219 Cordoba Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 Cordoba Court currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Cordoba Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Cordoba Court pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Cordoba Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6219 Cordoba Court offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Cordoba Court offers parking.
Does 6219 Cordoba Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Cordoba Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Cordoba Court have a pool?
Yes, 6219 Cordoba Court has a pool.
Does 6219 Cordoba Court have accessible units?
No, 6219 Cordoba Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Cordoba Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 Cordoba Court has units with dishwashers.

