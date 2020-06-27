6219 Cordoba Court

Amenities

Luxurious Estate Home located on the Greenbelt in the ONLY Long Beach Gated and Guarded Waterfront Community of Single Family Homes in Bay Harbour...Beautifully remodeled with Tuscan accents and the most popular floor plan. An innovative split level formal entry opens to the high vaulted grandeur of this stunning home. Open format Kitchen flows easily to other gathering/social entertaining areas, including the expansive private 2nd story private deck that boasts serene views of the lush community greenbelt. Elegant and open living room with double-sided fireplace perfect for casual or formal entertaining. Massive Master en suite with additional sitting area and peninsula-style fireplace, double vanities and dual walk-in closets will make you want to vacation at home! Lower level offers two spacious bedrooms, a bonus room/office/den, full dual-access bath and double french doors to the enormous covered private rear patio/entertaining space. Enjoy moments of private relaxation, a sitting/reading area adorns the luxurious Master Suite with it's gas fireplace, soaking tub and private shower/toilet room. Other enjoyable attributes include: a separate Laundry/Utility Room, Tankless HW Heater, Elegant privacy wooden shutters, Three-Car Garage, Newer paint & plush carpeting throughout sleeping spaces. Make the prestigious guard-gated waterfront community w/pools, spas & tennis courts of Bay Harbour your new home!