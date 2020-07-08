All apartments in Long Beach
6056 E Spring Street

6056 East Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

6056 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home sweet home...this is a 4 bedroom two bath home. The bathrooms are big and roomy. Big eat in kitchen and direct access to the garage. Home has more storage than you can imagine. Big closets and a big two car garage. Laundry is in the garage. Garage is attached to the house. Master bedroom is huge with master bath attached. Lots of closet space. This is a great house for entertaining and family get togethers. It has a nice flow from the large living room to to the big back yard. Lots of street parking for the family to gather at your house. Hardwood floors through out and the house has central air and heating. Close to Millikan high school. One of the best high schools in Long Beach. The house sits across the street form Pavilions and restaurants. Come see this house today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6056 E Spring Street have any available units?
6056 E Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 6056 E Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
6056 E Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6056 E Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 6056 E Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6056 E Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 6056 E Spring Street offers parking.
Does 6056 E Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6056 E Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6056 E Spring Street have a pool?
No, 6056 E Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 6056 E Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 6056 E Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6056 E Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6056 E Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6056 E Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6056 E Spring Street has units with air conditioning.

