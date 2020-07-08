6056 E Spring Street

Amenities

Home sweet home...this is a 4 bedroom two bath home. The bathrooms are big and roomy. Big eat in kitchen and direct access to the garage. Home has more storage than you can imagine. Big closets and a big two car garage. Laundry is in the garage. Garage is attached to the house. Master bedroom is huge with master bath attached. Lots of closet space. This is a great house for entertaining and family get togethers. It has a nice flow from the large living room to to the big back yard. Lots of street parking for the family to gather at your house. Hardwood floors through out and the house has central air and heating. Close to Millikan high school. One of the best high schools in Long Beach. The house sits across the street form Pavilions and restaurants. Come see this house today.