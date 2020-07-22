All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

6055 Lido Ln

6055 Lido Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6055 Lido Lane, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6055 Lido Lane - Property Id: 198941

Located on gorgeous Naples Island. in Long Beach. Here is your chance to live on an Island!!!Plenty of neighborhood shops, restaurants, all within walking distance. This home is unlike any other. 936 square feet of living space. Corner lot size is 4,122. Built in 1961. 2 bd, 1 1/2 ba. Located on the southeast area of Naples island. Very secluded and quiet neighborhood. This is a 2 story single family residence. Large fenced in back yard oasis. Hard to find in this area. Would be great for entertaining. Kitchen has new quartz countertops, cupboards, refrigerator and stove. Upgraded window coverings. The bottom space has a living room and bedroom with a cozy 1/2 bath. The upstairs opens to a large living space with a 2nd bd with full bath. The kitchen is upstairs as well with a dining area. Closet space galore. Single car garage with laundry hook ups. Nice little front yard area perfect for gardening as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198941
Property Id 198941

(RLNE5451765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Lido Ln have any available units?
6055 Lido Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Lido Ln have?
Some of 6055 Lido Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Lido Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Lido Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Lido Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6055 Lido Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6055 Lido Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Lido Ln offers parking.
Does 6055 Lido Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 Lido Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Lido Ln have a pool?
No, 6055 Lido Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6055 Lido Ln have accessible units?
No, 6055 Lido Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Lido Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 Lido Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
