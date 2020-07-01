All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205

5920 East Naples Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

5920 East Naples Plaza, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SELF-SHOWINGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE in compliance with social distancing regulations.

Live on Naples Island! Outstanding 2nd level One bedroom with loads of Old Spanish charm - 1920's built-ins, glass door knobs, tiny hexagonal tile floors in kitchen and bath. Wonderful newer wood floors in modern hues. Lots of light and on Naples Island - an absolutely wonderful place to live! In the middle of Alamitos Bay, close to picturesque canals, Mother's Beach, Long Beach Yacht Club and dining & shopping along 2nd St. This location has it all.

Shared laundry room in building for tenant's convenience.Owner provides refrigerator and gas range. Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, gas. Street Parking only. Sorry, no smoking in building, no guarantors or co-signers, no charging of electric vehicles. Pets MAY be considered but not guaranteed and requires additional deposit if approved. All animals will be screened through PetScreening.com at applicant's expense.

Application Screening fee $39/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 have any available units?
5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 have?
Some of 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 currently offering any rent specials?
5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 pet-friendly?
No, 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 offer parking?
No, 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 does not offer parking.
Does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 have a pool?
No, 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 does not have a pool.
Does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 have accessible units?
No, 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205 does not have units with dishwashers.

