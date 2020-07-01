5920 E. Naples Plaza - Apt. 205

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range refrigerator

SELF-SHOWINGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE in compliance with social distancing regulations.



Live on Naples Island! Outstanding 2nd level One bedroom with loads of Old Spanish charm - 1920's built-ins, glass door knobs, tiny hexagonal tile floors in kitchen and bath. Wonderful newer wood floors in modern hues. Lots of light and on Naples Island - an absolutely wonderful place to live! In the middle of Alamitos Bay, close to picturesque canals, Mother's Beach, Long Beach Yacht Club and dining & shopping along 2nd St. This location has it all.



Shared laundry room in building for tenant's convenience.Owner provides refrigerator and gas range. Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, gas. Street Parking only. Sorry, no smoking in building, no guarantors or co-signers, no charging of electric vehicles. Pets MAY be considered but not guaranteed and requires additional deposit if approved. All animals will be screened through PetScreening.com at applicant's expense.



Application Screening fee $39/adult.