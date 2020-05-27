5907 E Seaside Walk

Amenities

This is a great unit 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Updated with all new wood flooring throughout. Appliances are about 2 years old. This is right on the boardwalk and you are steps to the beach. There is another unit upstairs. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with vanity area. Lots of storage space with 2 huge closets. The other 2 bedrooms are very spacious. I don't have a pic of the 2nd bedroom but is the same as the 2nd bedroom. The living room looks out to the ocean and has a balcony area in front of the dining area/ kitchen. Has a one car garage and a space on the parking pad. Custom blinds throughout. The stackable washer and dryer is located in the 2nd bathroom. Central AC and Heat. Landlord pays water, trash and gas. Tenant pays electricity. Must see to believe. Text Misty @ 562-508-6444. PLEASE FOR APPT.

Rent is 4,000.00 plus 4,000.00 Deposit due at lease signing. Available 11/1/19. The lease would be for 1 year then goes month to month.