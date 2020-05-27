All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:09 AM

5907 E Seaside Walk

5907 East Seaside Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5907 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a great unit 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Updated with all new wood flooring throughout. Appliances are about 2 years old. This is right on the boardwalk and you are steps to the beach. There is another unit upstairs. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with vanity area. Lots of storage space with 2 huge closets. The other 2 bedrooms are very spacious. I don't have a pic of the 2nd bedroom but is the same as the 2nd bedroom. The living room looks out to the ocean and has a balcony area in front of the dining area/ kitchen. Has a one car garage and a space on the parking pad. Custom blinds throughout. The stackable washer and dryer is located in the 2nd bathroom. Central AC and Heat. Landlord pays water, trash and gas. Tenant pays electricity. Must see to believe. Text Misty @ 562-508-6444. PLEASE FOR APPT.
Rent is 4,000.00 plus 4,000.00 Deposit due at lease signing. Available 11/1/19. The lease would be for 1 year then goes month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 E Seaside Walk have any available units?
5907 E Seaside Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 E Seaside Walk have?
Some of 5907 E Seaside Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 E Seaside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5907 E Seaside Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 E Seaside Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 E Seaside Walk is pet friendly.
Does 5907 E Seaside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5907 E Seaside Walk offers parking.
Does 5907 E Seaside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5907 E Seaside Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 E Seaside Walk have a pool?
No, 5907 E Seaside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5907 E Seaside Walk have accessible units?
No, 5907 E Seaside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 E Seaside Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 E Seaside Walk has units with dishwashers.

