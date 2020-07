Amenities

Duplex, Upstairs unit with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom with Bay Views. This unit also Features Hardwood Floor throughout, a Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, a Dining Room, an Office\Den, Stack-able Laundry Hook-ups, a Back Deck that is Great for Entertaining, New Windows and 1 Parking Space in the Shared Garage. This Unit is Across from the Bay with Beautiful Bay Views and Beach Access. Trash and Water are included.