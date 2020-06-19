All apartments in Long Beach
5663 Azure Bay

5663 Azure Bay · No Longer Available
Location

5663 Azure Bay, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous split-level Spinnaker Cove town-home is located steps from the water! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms with attention to detail. The main level features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, half bathroom, and a fireplace in the living room - leading to a large patio - perfect for entertaining. Also features a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, fireplace, and bathroom with dual sink vanity and soaking tub. Rooftop deck to enjoy the cool ocean breeze and bask in the sun. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Text Miranda for more information 714-470-7267

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5663 Azure Bay have any available units?
5663 Azure Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5663 Azure Bay have?
Some of 5663 Azure Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 Azure Bay currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Azure Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 Azure Bay pet-friendly?
No, 5663 Azure Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5663 Azure Bay offer parking?
Yes, 5663 Azure Bay offers parking.
Does 5663 Azure Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5663 Azure Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 Azure Bay have a pool?
No, 5663 Azure Bay does not have a pool.
Does 5663 Azure Bay have accessible units?
No, 5663 Azure Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 Azure Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 5663 Azure Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
