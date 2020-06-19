5663 Azure Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous split-level Spinnaker Cove town-home is located steps from the water! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms with attention to detail. The main level features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, half bathroom, and a fireplace in the living room - leading to a large patio - perfect for entertaining. Also features a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, fireplace, and bathroom with dual sink vanity and soaking tub. Rooftop deck to enjoy the cool ocean breeze and bask in the sun. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Text Miranda for more information 714-470-7267