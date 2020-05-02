5599 Olive Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Completely remodeled single story detached home in the heart of Long Beach. This 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom beauty has a large living room, separate dining room and gorgeous big kitchen with granite counters, backsplash, pull out drawers and shelves in pantry, self closing cabinet doors awaits. All around fenced with side yard great for doggies continues wrapping around the house leading to the other side with large enough area for gardening. The back has sliding is electric fence entry/access to 2 car garages and plenty of space for 1-2 additional cars. The garden covered patio is great for entertaining. So, get ready for good times and grilling? Bring your BBQ.....lets gooooo. Kitchen appliances will be replaced.