All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5599 Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5599 Olive Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

5599 Olive Avenue

5599 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5599 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely remodeled single story detached home in the heart of Long Beach. This 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom beauty has a large living room, separate dining room and gorgeous big kitchen with granite counters, backsplash, pull out drawers and shelves in pantry, self closing cabinet doors awaits. All around fenced with side yard great for doggies continues wrapping around the house leading to the other side with large enough area for gardening. The back has sliding is electric fence entry/access to 2 car garages and plenty of space for 1-2 additional cars. The garden covered patio is great for entertaining. So, get ready for good times and grilling? Bring your BBQ.....lets gooooo. Kitchen appliances will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5599 Olive Avenue have any available units?
5599 Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5599 Olive Avenue have?
Some of 5599 Olive Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5599 Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5599 Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5599 Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5599 Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5599 Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5599 Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 5599 Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5599 Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5599 Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 5599 Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5599 Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5599 Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5599 Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5599 Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine