5480 Orange Avenue

This is a SEMI-sublease only 3 blocks from the beach. 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Very nice and safe neighborhood! I am in Arizona 2-3 weeks every month during Summer/Fall so this is a semi-sublet situation. When I leave I lock my bedroom door and you have the place to yourself. I have a vacation rental business in Arizona. I am a health conscious, mature, friendly and easygoing. Non-smoker.



The apartment is located in the south end of El Segundo (bordering Manhattan Beach) only a 3 block walk to the beach and walking distance to several great restaurants, coffee shops, farmers market and shopping (so you would not necessarily need a car). I have bicycles which you are welcome to use to ride to the beach or around town. If you are new to the area, I am happy to show you around and familiarize you with the great restaurants and local beaches. Only one mile drive (or bike ride) to Manhattan Beach which is a popular tourist destination!



The apartment is located in an upscale (and safe) community. Great location! It has high ceilings, a fireplace, large fully equipped kitchen, newer appliances, off street parking and large dining room. Its a comfortable living space. I have lived in the apartment for 15+ years and have had several awesome roommates from many places in the world/country and various professions (as well as intern students).



There is a 60inch TV in the living room (not shown in photos) with BluRay DVD (and free NetFlix). The fully furnished bedroom has a private attached bath and lots of closet space. Also, a small amount of storage space available in the garage.



Bedroom amenities include: comfy queen size pillow top mattress, linens/towels, work desk in bedroom, chest of drawers, lamps and 32 HDTV. One parking space.



Monthly rent is $1,495/month (+ $95 for utilities/WiFi). There is a $350 fully refundable security deposit plus 1st and 1/2 of last months rent required at time of move in. Stays less than 3 months add $200/month. This is a semi-sublease situation in a quaint beach community only 3 blocks from the ocean.



Available around October 27th. If interested, please call for more info.



Eight zero five three four one sx six seven two



Located only a 6 min drive to LAX airport and 25 min drive to Santa Monica and 5 minute drive to Manhattan Beach. Easy freeway access to 105 or 405 freeway.



Look forward to talking with you,



Cyndi