Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

5480 Orange Avenue

5480 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5480 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

garage
coffee bar
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
This is a SEMI-sublease only 3 blocks from the beach. 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Very nice and safe neighborhood! I am in Arizona 2-3 weeks every month during Summer/Fall so this is a semi-sublet situation. When I leave I lock my bedroom door and you have the place to yourself. I have a vacation rental business in Arizona. I am a health conscious, mature, friendly and easygoing. Non-smoker.

The apartment is located in the south end of El Segundo (bordering Manhattan Beach) only a 3 block walk to the beach and walking distance to several great restaurants, coffee shops, farmers market and shopping (so you would not necessarily need a car). I have bicycles which you are welcome to use to ride to the beach or around town. If you are new to the area, I am happy to show you around and familiarize you with the great restaurants and local beaches. Only one mile drive (or bike ride) to Manhattan Beach which is a popular tourist destination!

The apartment is located in an upscale (and safe) community. Great location! It has high ceilings, a fireplace, large fully equipped kitchen, newer appliances, off street parking and large dining room. Its a comfortable living space. I have lived in the apartment for 15+ years and have had several awesome roommates from many places in the world/country and various professions (as well as intern students).

There is a 60inch TV in the living room (not shown in photos) with BluRay DVD (and free NetFlix). The fully furnished bedroom has a private attached bath and lots of closet space. Also, a small amount of storage space available in the garage.

Bedroom amenities include: comfy queen size pillow top mattress, linens/towels, work desk in bedroom, chest of drawers, lamps and 32 HDTV. One parking space.

Monthly rent is $1,495/month (+ $95 for utilities/WiFi). There is a $350 fully refundable security deposit plus 1st and 1/2 of last months rent required at time of move in. Stays less than 3 months add $200/month. This is a semi-sublease situation in a quaint beach community only 3 blocks from the ocean.

Available around October 27th. If interested, please call for more info.

Eight zero five three four one sx six seven two

Located only a 6 min drive to LAX airport and 25 min drive to Santa Monica and 5 minute drive to Manhattan Beach. Easy freeway access to 105 or 405 freeway.

Look forward to talking with you,

Cyndi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Orange Avenue have any available units?
5480 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5480 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 5480 Orange Avenue's amenities include garage, coffee bar, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5480 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5480 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5480 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 5480 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 5480 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5480 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5480 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

